Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a crucial meeting today at Samman Bhawan to discuss the highly anticipated Kamsel Ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Tholung Monastery in Dzongu from November 20 to 22, 2024. This significant cultural event occurs every three years, with the last ceremony held in 2021.

The meeting featured a presentation by Shri Passang Phempu, Secretary of the Ecclesiastical Department, who elaborated on the historical significance and cultural importance of the Kamsel Ceremony. His insights underscored the ceremony's vital role in the community, showcasing the rich traditions that are integral to Sikkimese heritage.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the importance of proactive engagement from all officials and committee members involved in the event. "It is imperative that we work together to ensure that every logistical aspect of the ceremony is addressed," he said. He said that there is a need for a reliable power supply and adequate road connectivity to facilitate the attendance of devotees and participants.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the success of the Kamsel Ceremony depends on meticulous planning and collaboration among all stakeholders. "With our collective efforts, I am confident that we can create a memorable and seamless experience for everyone involved," he said.

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