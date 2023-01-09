Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 9 provided cash assistance to ailing persons for their medical treatment during a public meeting in the state's Rhenock constituency.

The Sikkim CM distributed a total of 69 cheques for medical treatment of the sick from 42 wards.

The cheques were released from the CM's Medical Assistance fund as part of the door-to-door governance drive.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, they apprised the same and tweeted, ''Interacted with several patients and senior citizens and extended help according to their condition.''

Visuals from the ongoing public meeting at Rorathang, Pakyong district. Interacted with several patients & senior citizens and extended help according to their condition. pic.twitter.com/PPgKJyUye2 — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) January 8, 2023

Tamang further informed that he would visit all the constituencies as part of the outreach programme.

The public meeting program was organised in an orderly manner, where the senior citizens and ailing patients were given priority from a large number of masses who participated in the meeting and presented their grievances to the Chief Minister.

In a similar public meeting on January 3, the Tamang had held a -long meeting with the mass public of Namcheybong constituency, Pakyong District, under the banner -“Governance at the Doorstep”, at the residence of MLA Em Prasad Sharma at Namcheybong Pakyong.

The meeting also had the presence of Area MLA Em Prasad Sharma, Chairmen, Advisors, Zilla Adhakshaya, Zilla Upadhakshya, Zilla Panchayats, Ward Panchayats, Secretary-CM Office, Secretary DoP, DC Pakyong, ADC Pakyong, ADC Dev Pakyong, SDM Pakyong, SP Pakyong, Zilla Panchayats, Ward Panchayats, BDO Duga, Pakyong, Duga and Nandok, HoDs of line department, Officials from Chief Minister Office along with Police Personnel.

The Chief Minister had also provided medical and government services assistance to the deserving people.

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