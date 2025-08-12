Sikkim CM receives blessings from revered monks of Enchey Monastery

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today received blessings from H.E. Chogtrul Pema Kundrol Rinpoche and H.E. Chogtrul Jurme Yeshi Dorjee Rinpoche of Enchey Monastery at his official residence.

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister described the meeting as an occasion filled with peace and spiritual warmth. “I was truly honored and deeply delighted to receive the blessings of H.E. Chogtrul Pema Kundrol Rinpoche and H.E. Chogtrul Jurme Yeshi Dorjee Rinpoche. Their presence brought a profound sense of peace and spiritual warmth. I am immensely grateful for their kind blessings and guidance,” he said.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the monks for good health, happiness, and continued strength in their mission of spreading wisdom and compassion among the people.



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