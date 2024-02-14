Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, addressing a gathering at the State Level Sonam Lochhar festival on February 14 stated the importance of unity and tradition in fostering the prosperity of the state.

Reflecting on the achievements since the formation of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government in 2019, Tamang highlighted the administration's dedication to bringing the people of Sikkim together.

Tamang contrasted his government's approach with that of the previous administration, stating, "Earlier government's tactic was 'divide and rule,' but we believe in 'unite and rule'." He stressed the vision of creating a "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddhi Sikkim" (Golden Sikkim, Prosperous Sikkim) where all communities including the Bhutia, Lepcha, and Nepali, coexist harmoniously.



Also Read: Sikkim CM announces 'Regularisation Policy 2024', 20,000 job vacancies to be regularised by February 25

"Sikkim is a state where different ethnicities live together peacefully, a legacy passed down by our ancestors," Tamang said.

Extending his warm wishes to the people of Sikkim on Saraswati Puja and expressing hopes for the success of students, Tamang also acknowledged Valentine's Day, stating, "Though not traditionally celebrated, it has become a part of the 21st-century culture." He encouraged embracing diverse celebrations like the Sonam Lochhar festival not only within Sikkim but across the nation akin to the observance of Dashain and Tihar.

Highlighting the significance of Sonam Lochhar, Tamang reiterated that the festival is not exclusive to any particular community but is a celebration for all Sikkimese people. He stressed the importance of imparting traditional values and cultural heritage through such festivals to future generations.