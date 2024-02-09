Addressing the longstanding concerns of temporary employees, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 9 declared the regularization of jobs for those who have served for four years or more in temporary positions.

Speaking at the State Level Temporary Employees Convention held at the Rangpo public ground, CM Golay stated the historic significance of the decision.

Addressing the gathered crowd, CM Golay reminisced about his own humble beginnings, highlighting his understanding of the challenges faced by contractual workers. He shared personal anecdotes of financial struggles and emphasized his commitment to alleviating the plight of the working class.

Despite facing opposition scepticism, Golay reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people of Sikkim.



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The announcement marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to address the precarious employment status of temporary workers. Golay pointed out the contrast between his administration's actions and the empty promises of the opposition, particularly the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Highlighting the government's track record, Golay referenced previous initiatives, including the regularization of over 2000 teachers who had served for more than eight years. He debunked criticism from the opposition regarding salary provision, citing timely payments to regularized employees since 2021.

Under the new notification, all C and D category non-gazetted employees, including ASHA workers, village police, peons, home guards, ICDS workers, and teachers, among others, will be regularized after completing four years of service. Golay stated that this decision is not merely a political promise but a fundamental right of the workers.