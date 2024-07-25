Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang hosted His Eminence Gakar Rinpoche Ngawang Tenzin Gyurmed at his official residence, Mintokghang on July 25.

The meeting involved an exchange of wisdom and blessings, with the CM seeking guidance for Sikkim's prosperity and peace.

CM Tamang expressed reverence for Gakar Rinpoche's spiritual wisdom, which he said inspired peace and tranquillity.

He sought the Rinpoche's blessings for the well-being and prosperity of Sikkim's people.

The CM acknowledged the importance of Gakar Rinpoche's guidance in promoting peace and harmony in the state. The meeting highlighted the bond between spirituality and governance in Sikkim.



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