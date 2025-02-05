Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang celebrated his birthday today, with an outpouring of wishes from ministers, MLAs, and leaders from across the country.

Born on February 5, 1968, in Singling Busty, West Sikkim, to Kalu Singh Tamang and Dhan Maya Tamang, Tamang has been at the forefront of Sikkim’s development and governance.

All ministers of Sikkim, along with various political leaders, extended their greetings to the Chief Minister on his special day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his best wishes, stating, “Best wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay ji on his birthday. He is a hands-on leader, working tirelessly for the welfare and development of Sikkim. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his long and healthy life.”



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Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended his greetings, saying, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) Ji. May Lord Buddha bless you with good health and long life to serve the people of the State.”

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh joined in, stating, “Warm wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay ji on the occasion of his birthday. May you continue to bring growth, progress, and prosperity for the people of Sikkim with renewed strength and commitment. Wishing you years of good health and success.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also sent his heartfelt greetings, saying, “Warm birthday greetings to Shri Prem Singh Tamang @PSTamangGolay, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim. May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness, and long life in the service of people.”