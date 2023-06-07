Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has requested the Centre to construct an international business corridor in West Sikkim for enhanced connection with Nepal, claiming that it will stimulate development in the Himalayan state.

Tamang also stated that the federal government looked to be interested in the project, citing its benefits to the people of Sikkim and that a decision will be made in due course.

"I had proposed an international business corridor connecting Uttarey with Chewabhanjya in West Sikkim to Nepal at the NITI Aayog meeting in the national capital recently and also took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said at a function after inaugurating a forest house at Chewabhanjyang.

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The Sikkim chief minister further stated that connecting the two nations with the international business corridor in Chewabhanjyang will accelerate development in the state, generating possibilities for locals in a variety of areas including economic, social, cultural, tourism, and education. "Both India and Nepal have friendly relations, and the proposed business corridor is bound to have a positive impact on the economic growth of the two countries," he added.

Tamang believes that once the projected business corridor in Chewabhanjyang, West Sikkim, is built, it would see business activity similar to those in Nathula, boosting both commerce and tourism and opening up economic prospects for people on both sides of the international border.

The Chewabhanjyang forest rest house will set the groundwork for the region's growth. He also spoke with security forces and asked for their continuing assistance in keeping the border secure.

The chief minister also promised them his full support. He also stated that road maintenance has been a huge problem owing to weather conditions, but the state government has made every effort to make it motorable throughout the year.