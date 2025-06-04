Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, paid a visit to former Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad at Neotia Hospital in Siliguri on June 3, following reports of a medical emergency.

Accompanied by his team, the Chief Minister personally enquired about Ganga Prasad’s health condition, speaking to doctors and offering prayers for his swift recovery. Taking to social media shortly after the visit, CM Tamang expressed, “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery and continued good health in the days ahead.”

Ganga Prasad, who served as the Governor of Sikkim from 2018 to 2021, shares a cordial and respectful relationship with the Sikkimese leadership. His tenure was marked by significant interactions with the public and close coordination with the state government.



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