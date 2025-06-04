In the wake of severe weather-related disruptions in North Sikkim, the State Government has officially declared the situation a “Disaster”, triggering an urgent, all-hands-on-deck response from multiple agencies to support affected communities in Mangan District.

Taking swift and decisive action, Chief Secretary R. Telang is leading the government’s efforts from the frontlines, working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), and the Indian Army. These agencies have launched round-the-clock relief, rescue, and evacuation operations to reach and assist civilians stranded in the severely affected areas of Chaten and Lachen.



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The declaration of disaster status allows for the mobilisation of critical resources and personnel without procedural delays, helping emergency teams restore essential services and provide relief supplies in some of the most remote parts of the district. Teams are also working to restore road connectivity and communication networks, which have been severely damaged due to landslides and flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall.

Helicopter sorties, ground convoys, and community shelters have been activated as part of a large-scale coordinated operation aimed at minimizing further hardship. “The government remains fully committed to the safety and well-being of every citizen. Relief teams are operating on a war footing,” a senior SSDMA official said.