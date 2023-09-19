Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay on September 19 paid a visit to Neotia Hospital Siliguri.

During his visit, he personally met with Sikkim residents undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The primary objective of the Chief Minister's visit was to inquire about the health and recovery progress of each patient. He dedicated time to interact with each patient individually. Through these interactions, he not only provided emotional support but also reaffirmed the government's commitment to their welfare.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Golay engaged in discussions with the attending physicians to gain insight into the patient's medical conditions and the status of their treatment. He encouraged the medical team to deliver the highest quality care and support to all patients hailing from Sikkim.



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The Chief Minister also extended financial aid to all Sikkim patients to alleviate the financial burdens faced by these individuals and expedite their journey to recovery.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister PS Golay consistently prioritizes meeting Sikkim patients, both within the state and in locations such as Siliguri and Delhi. Since assuming office in 2019, he has focused on the welfare and requirements of his constituents, ensuring they receive the attention they deserve.