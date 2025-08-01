Sikkim CM wary over online gambling threat in state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has raised serious concerns over the growing threat of online gambling in the state.

He termed mobile applications such as 'Khelo24' as a dangerous influence destroying families and pushing people toward suicide.

Speaking at a public gathering during the event Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh under NITI Aayog for Aspirational District and Aspirational Block which was held at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on August 1, Chief Minister Tamang questioned the contradiction between Sikkim’s reputation as one of the happiest states in the Northeast and the increasing number of suicides being reported.

“Sikkim ranks No. 2 in the Northeast in the happiness index. Our people are happy — but if they are truly happy, then why are they committing suicide?” he asked.

He explained that many of these suicides are linked to domestic problems caused by online gambling addiction. According to him, platforms like Khelo24 are not only operating in Sikkim but are also targeting the entire Northeast region.

These platforms, he said, are drawing in people silently, with no open admissions of addiction or loss, but the financial consequences are devastating.



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“Our internal survey in Sikkim has revealed some very disturbing figures. In some cases, individuals have lost up to Rs 2 crores through online gambling,” the chief minister revealed.

He said this trend is dangerous and spreading rapidly, affecting both young and old, employed and unemployed.

He shared a tragic case to underline the seriousness of the problem. In Timrong, a retired teacher died by suicide. His son was working as a contractor, and the family was not in financial crisis. However, investigations later found that the retired teacher had lost all his retirement savings, including his GPF, to online gambling. He had even borrowed money from others in an attempt to recover his losses, which only pushed him deeper into debt. Eventually, unable to cope with the stress and shame, he took his own life.

“This is not just an isolated case,” said the Chief Minister. “We have come across several such stories. The worst part is that people don’t admit it openly, and by the time families come to know, it’s already too late.”

To address the issue, the Sikkim government is taking steps to crack down on these gambling apps. “We are in touch with the Government of India to put a stop to such platforms. Our DIG of Law and Order (Crime) is involved, and we are also looking at changing the law to strengthen our fight against online gambling,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the rise in suicide cases, especially among the youth, is deeply alarming. “Despite having access to education, despite not facing financial hardship, our children are still committing suicide. This is a serious warning sign,” he added.

He urged the public to be alert, speak up about addiction, and help raise awareness within their communities. “We must come together as a society to protect our families. Online gambling is a silent killer. It starts small but ends in disaster.”