Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday announced that February 26 will be celebrated as Khas Foundation Day and will be a government holiday every year.

He made the announcement while attending the 30th Foundation Day celebration of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh at Kyongsa Ground in Gyalshing district.

Speaking at the event, CM Tamang said he was deeply honored to be part of the grand occasion, which marked three decades of dedication, progress, and unity within the Khas community. He highlighted the importance of cultural heritage and social welfare, saying that the government is committed to ensuring harmony among all communities in Sikkim.

“Our government is dedicated to keeping all communities united as one family. No individual or group will be allowed to create division. Our strength is in unity, and our progress depends on harmony,” the CM said.

During his speech, CM Tamang criticized the opposition for questioning the arrest of Samson Tamang, who was taken into custody for allegedly making offensive remarks against the Khas community. The CM praised the Sikkim Police for their efforts in arresting the accused after a 13-day search.

"Samson Tamang is not from Sikkim; he is from Darjeeling. The West Bengal Police should have arrested him, but our Sikkim Police successfully captured him. Instead of appreciating their efforts, some people and opposition leaders are playing politics over it. What kind of people are they?" he asked.

While he did not name anyone directly, his remarks seemed to be aimed at Citizen Action Party (CAP) President Ganesh Rai, who has been vocal about the case. The CM suggested that some opposition leaders were afraid their names might be linked to the incident.

The opposition has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, but CM Tamang dismissed the idea, saying, "Why is a CBI probe needed? Is Sikkim Police not capable of investigating? A CBI inquiry is required only when state police fail, but our police are doing excellent work."



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He further mentioned that police interrogation has revealed more names and that authorities will seek additional custody to continue the investigation. "Let’s wait and see how many more names come up. Everything will be brought to light," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the importance of recognizing cultural events. He noted that the SKM government has ensured that every ethnic group in the state can freely celebrate its traditions.

He pointed out that July 13 is now recognized as Bhanu Jayanti at the international level, a recognition achieved under the SKM government. Similarly, the Khas community now officially celebrates its festival on February 25, which was not acknowledged under previous governments.

“Earlier, it was not possible for the Khas community to celebrate their festival officially, but now it is a reality. The SKM government believes in inclusivity and respects all communities,” the CM said.

He also criticized opposition leaders who have spoken against such celebrations, saying, “Some people claim that celebrating community festivals is a waste of resources, but they fail to understand the importance of cultural heritage and unity.”

CM Tamang announced that the government has allocated Rs. 20 crore for the construction of a Khas Community Bhawan. "For 30 years, the Khas community struggled to get land for their Bhawan. Now, we have not only allocated the land but also sanctioned funds for its construction. This project will serve as a space for community events, marriages, and social gatherings," he said.

He assured the Khas community that the government stands by them and will continue to support their welfare. "Sikkim is a land of unity and progress. Our goal is to create a prosperous Sikkim where every community coexists peacefully and thrives. The SKM government has always stood by the people and will continue to do so," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the formation of a high-level committee to secure tribal status for 12 left-out communities. He said that an important meeting regarding this issue was held in Delhi on February 10.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting all ethnic cultures and announced continued efforts for community buildings, support for Sanskrit and Gurukul schools, and the issuance of government notifications in the Nepali language.