Sikkim CM’s mother to attend ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ in Rangpo as special guest

The Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department has invited Dhan Maya Tamang, mother of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, to be the Special Guest at the upcoming ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ celebration.

The event will be held on August 10 at the Rangpo Playground and is expected to be one of the year’s most significant social welfare gatherings.



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Organised as part of the Sikkim government’s ongoing initiative to honour and empower mothers, this year’s programme will see around 32,000 women receiving financial assistance under the Sikkim Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana (SASY). In addition, other benefits from various government schemes will also be distributed to eligible beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will personally hand over the assistance and participate in a ceremony recognising the contributions of Anganwadi workers. The event will also feature a special segment honouring the top five Anganwadi workers from each district for their exemplary service in childcare and nutrition.