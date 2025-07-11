Sikkim completes scientific expedition to assess high-risk glacial lakes in West Sikkim

The Sikkim government has successfully concluded a critical scientific expedition under its ongoing Comprehensive Hazard Assessment of High-Risk Glacial Lakes, focusing on potential glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) threats.

Conducted between June 19 and July 1, the expedition was led by the State’s Science and Technology Department in collaboration with the Mines and Geology Department.

A multidisciplinary team of glaciologists, geographers, geologists, and civil engineers carried out detailed research on three glacial lakes—Tikip Lake, Bhaley Pokhari, and Doodh Pokhari—located in the remote and ecologically sensitive Gaylshing district of West Sikkim.



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Key to the expedition were Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) surveys, conducted at all three lake sites to examine the internal structure and stability of the moraine dams. These high-resolution geophysical assessments are essential to identify buried ice, water saturation zones, and seepage pathways—critical indicators for the risk of future GLOF events.

The team also repaired sensors near the East Rathong Glacier, which are vital for monitoring high-altitude atmospheric parameters such as temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind speed—data that strengthens regional climate monitoring.

According to the official statement, findings from the expedition will help formulate data-driven mitigation strategies, bolster Sikkim’s disaster preparedness, and contribute to national efforts for climate resilience and disaster risk reduction across the Indian Himalayan Region