Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) on June 21 lambasted the BJP party over the recently held public meeting organized by the BJP in Namchi and said that wherever the latter is ruling there is violence.

Targeting BJP President DR Thapa, Gopal Chettri, Chairman, SPCC said, "BJP is not clear on the alliance with SKM as its President DR Thapa opposes the ruling SKM tooth and nail and raise the issue of corruptions and other allegations but it's State Incharge Dilip Jaiswal was praising the government in a recently held public meeting this shows they are still not united and there is a fraction."

SPCC further said that now BJP is saying they will form the government but the fact is that if BJP comes in power then Sikkim will also have a Manipur-like situation.

''Wherever BJP is ruling there is violence or a problem,'' the SPCC added.

The Congress committee further said section of Intellectual society is also supporting BJP in the name of safeguarding Sikkim but they must remember BJP is actually ruining the rights and special provision of Sikkim.

''BJP in the name of the alliance has already damaged the identity of Sikkimese people and the recent Finance Act,'' it added.

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