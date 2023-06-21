Along with the world Sikkim state too observed the 9th International Day of Yoga here at Paljor Stadium.

Chief Guest Governor of the state Lakshman Prasad guest of honour CM Prem Singh Tamang accompanied by Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly Arun Upreti and other cabinet ministers MLS and top bureaucrats performed the 45 min long yoga session at Indoor Stadium of Paljor stadium.

The observation was participated by hundreds of student jawans from Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB), Indo -Tibetan Border Police.

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The Governor in his short speech said Sikkim's land and nature, both are suitable for yoga. Lastly, he concluded his message by saying "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient traditions, which can be practised in the comfort of our homes. So, on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, I encourage everyone to embrace yoga on a regular basis to bring a positive change in their lifestyle."

Meanwhile, CM Prem Singh Tamang has extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga. On this occasion, CM also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to provide recognition to the ancient practice of yoga, which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 2014.