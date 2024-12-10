A coordination meeting was held at the Rolu Temple premises to discuss arrangements for the upcoming grand puja on the occasion of the 16th Rholu Divas.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is set to perform rituals at the holy temple on December 21 ahead of the celebrations. The meeting, organized by the Puja Organizing Committee, aimed to ensure meticulous planning for the event.

Chaired by the Committee President and Chief Minister's advisor Rohitraj Maharaj, the gathering deliberated on ways to conduct the puja in a grand and seamless manner. Discussions revolved around logistics, crowd management, and maintaining the sanctity of the rituals.

Prominent attendees included Jorethang Municipal Council Chairperson Pavitra Manav, Chairman Bishnu Sharma, and other senior SKM leaders, along with active party members. The focus was on coordinating efforts to uphold the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion.



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