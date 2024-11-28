A coordination meeting chaired by Regional MLA Loknath Sharma on Wednesday evening marked preparations for the upcoming Bala Chaturdashi Fair and Puja 2024. The event, which will take place at the Legship market premises in West and South Sikkim, is expected to continue its tradition of grandeur and spiritual significance.

The meeting was attended by members of the fair and puja organizing committee, local Panditjan, senior citizens, and other stakeholders. Discussions focused on ensuring the smooth and lawful conduct of the puja and associated activities. MLA Sharma, known for his active involvement in local events, emphasized maintaining the sanctity of the rituals while ensuring effective coordination among all participants.

During the meeting, Sharma observed the Aarti and inspected the primary worship area, underscoring its cultural and spiritual importance. He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements and provided constructive suggestions for enhancing the event. Addressing the gathering, Sharma urged all stakeholders to collaborate in making the fair and puja a memorable and well-organized affair.

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Highlighting the significance of Bala Chaturdashi, Sharma remarked, "This celebration has been held with great enthusiasm every year, and this year should be no different. Let us all ensure it is celebrated in a lawful, organized, and grand manner."

The MLA also reviewed the invitation letter for the puja and suggested improvements to ensure it reflects the event's significance. His guidance aimed to uphold the tradition while encouraging broader participation from the community.

The Bala Chaturdashi Fair and Puja hold a special place in the hearts of the locals, drawing devotees and visitors alike.