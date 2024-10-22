In a significant push for infrastructure development in Sikkim, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal participated in a two-day "Review Meeting for National Highways Projects" held in New Delhi. The meeting, organized by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), focused on reviewing the status of 18 ongoing projects spanning 260 kilometers within the state, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the region's connectivity and infrastructure.

Dahal lauded the leadership of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, crediting his visionary approach for driving the transformation of Sikkim's road infrastructure. He acknowledged NHIDCL's persistent efforts to modernize the state's highway network and assured his commitment to supporting the prompt completion of these essential projects. His remarks highlighted a strong resolve to facilitate effective cooperation between NHIDCL and the state administration, aiming for seamless execution of infrastructure initiatives.

The review session brought together a diverse range of key stakeholders, including state officials, assistant engineers, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors. This gathering provided a crucial platform to assess progress, address existing hurdles, and formulate strategies to expedite project timelines. The collaborative approach was underlined as vital for navigating challenges and achieving the timely completion of critical infrastructure projects, paving the way for improved transportation networks across Sikkim and the broader North-Eastern region.

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