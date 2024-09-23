The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim has announced a decentralization of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) system. This initiative, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, aims to simplify access to popular tourist destinations such as Nathula Pass and Tsomgo Lake, thereby promoting balanced tourism development in the Namchi and Soreng Districts.

Effective September 24, 2024, the new policy will allow for the issuance of 50 vehicle permits per day for Nathula Pass through designated tourism offices in each district. This change is expected to significantly reduce the bureaucratic hurdles currently faced by travelers, making it easier for both domestic and foreign tourists to explore these scenic locales.

One of the standout features of this initiative is the introduction of ‘free Nathula Pass permits’ for domestic tourists who stay at least one night in registered hotels or homestays within the Namchi and Soreng Districts. To take advantage of this offer, tourists must submit a valid hotel or homestay bill, along with other relevant supporting documents, through a local registered travel agency at least three days prior to their travel date. This measure not only incentivizes longer stays but also encourages visitors to engage with local businesses, thereby fostering community growth.

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Furthermore, the Tourism Department has allocated 33% of the permit quota specifically for Namchi and Soreng Districts. This portion can be issued on a payment basis to non-resident tourists and locals, ensuring that the needs of all visitors are met while maintaining a focus on local tourism development. Permits can be booked for up to three days in advance, although the total number issued for any given day will not exceed 50.

The new permit system also extends to foreign nationals visiting Tsomgo Lake and other significant tourist spots. For foreign tourists, one-day PAPs for Tsomgo Lake and five-day permits for locations like Lachung, Yumesamdong, Lachen, Thangu, and Dzongu will be available. Applications must be routed through a local registered travel agency, and visitors are required to be accompanied by a certified guide. This not only ensures compliance with local regulations but also enhances the tourist experience through informed guidance.

It is essential for foreign nationals to adhere to specific routes, as access to Tsomgo Lake is limited to the JN Road axis; the Lingtam axis remains prohibited for foreign visitors.

This initiative is closely aligned with Chief Minister Tamang's vision of promoting sustainable tourism that benefits local communities. By decentralizing the permit system, the government aims to empower local businesses, travel agencies, and certified guides, thereby creating a more inclusive economic model. Increased tourist footfall is expected to bolster the local economy, providing a much-needed boost to hospitality, transportation, and ancillary services in Namchi and Soreng.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department believes that enhancing access to these breathtaking locations will not only attract more visitors but will also foster a sense of pride among local residents in their unique cultural and natural heritage.