Sikkim declares August 10 as ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ to honour mothers’ role in society

The Government of Sikkim has declared August 10 as “Aama Samman Diwas” (Mother’s Honour Day), to be observed every year.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by Chief Secretary R. Telang, which acknowledged the profound influence mothers have on shaping children and building the fabric of society.

The notification stated that mothers, through their compassion, empathy, and unwavering value systems, raise responsible citizens and play a central role in nurturing communities. The state government’s decision aims to institutionalise a day that recognises their sacrifices, love, and silent labour in strengthening families and the future of the state.

Interestingly, August 10 also marks a politically significant day in Sikkim. Since 2018, it has been observed by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) as “Jan Unmukti Diwas,” commemorating the release of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) from Rongyek prison following a year-long sentence in a corruption case. In a move seen as both symbolic and emotional, this year the government decided to expand the day’s meaning by merging it with the celebration of motherhood. The SKM party had earlier proposed the dual observance of Jan Unmukti Diwas and Aama Samman Diwas as a reflection of both political freedom and the nurturing strength of mothers.

SKM Secretary General Arun Upreti said the Chief Minister’s intention was to make the day a celebration of both struggle and sacrifice—political and personal. Upreti noted that while the date holds historical significance for the party, the recognition of mothers adds a humane and emotional dimension to the occasion.



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The announcement has also sparked expectations of welfare initiatives aimed at economically empowering mothers across the state. Though the government notification was symbolic in nature, political leaders have hinted at the launch of schemes such as financial assistance, free LPG distribution, and expanded recognition under ongoing women-centric programmes.

“Aama Samman Diwas” is expected to be marked by official events, felicitation of mothers, and community outreach programmes across Sikkim. The state’s leadership hopes the day will serve not only as a celebration of maternal contributions but also as a platform to renew the commitment to inclusive governance and women’s empowerment.