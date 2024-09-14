A high-level delegation from Sikkim's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) Department participated in the national Monsoon meeting held yesterday at Lokasewa Bhawan Convention Center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Led by Minister Puran Gurung, Secretary Dr Sharman Rai, and Additional Director Dr Pem T. Bhutia, the team joined dignitaries from across India to discuss key issues related to animal husbandry and veterinary services.

The meeting was graced by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Chief Minister of Odisha, Union Ministers of State, Animal Husbandry Ministers from 15 states, Secretary of Animal Husbandry from the Government of India, Chief Secretary of Odisha, and other dignitaries.

The national Monsoon meeting aimed to address pressing concerns and strategize solutions for the animal husbandry sector, ensuring the well-being of livestock and promoting sustainable development.



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