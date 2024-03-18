In a press conference held on March 18 ahead of the release of party's manifesto, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) accusing them of deceptive practices regarding job offers and regularization in the state.

SDF leader Bhaichung Bhutia described the issue as one of the "fresh issues" ahead of their forthcoming manifesto release.

Bhutia criticized SKM's alleged failure to fulfill promises made regarding job regularization. "The regularization of jobs by SKM is nothing but a complete lie," said Bhutia stating that the promises made by the ruling party had not materialized despite their tenure nearing its end.

Drawing attention to SKM's 2019 election promise to regularize jobs within 100 days of assuming power, Bhutia highlighted the recent flurry of job regularizations just months before the upcoming elections. He questioned the timing of these actions suggesting that they were strategically timed to sway voter opinion rather than fulfilling genuine commitments.

Highlighting a pivotal aspect of their manifesto, Bhutia said that the SDF is committed to safeguard Article 371 F, a constitutional provision granting special status to Sikkim.

"The party's priority will be to work towards the safeguarding of Article 371 F," said Bhutia.

Bhutia further accused the SKM government of flagrant violations of Article 371 F, particularly in the realm of governance.

"There was maximum violation of Article 371 F under the SKM government," Bhutia added.

Bhutia expressed his disappointment over what he perceives as a betrayal of the people's trust by SKM stating the significance of the upcoming elections and the opportunity for the people of Sikkim to make informed decisions. "The model code of conduct enforced now marks the end of SKM's deceptive reign," said Bhutia and urged Sikkim's populace to rally behind the SDF in the forthcoming elections.

Also read: Frontier Nagaland issue: 12-hour shutdown announced in Tuensang on account of ENPO meet on March 19