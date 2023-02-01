After remaining silent on the recent Supreme Court judgment issue, the Sikkim Democratic Front party has broken its silence and said CM Prem Singh Tamang is responsible for all this and should resign from the post of the chief minister.

It was also said it is high time that merger conditions should be revisited.

MK Subba chief spokesperson SDF party today said "for this whole problem only the chief minister is responsible due to his lackadaisical attitude hence he should resign from the post.

Further speaking on the issue, Subba shared 'now its high time merger conditions should be revisited or reviewed because Sikkim was merged when China was aggressively expanding its territory and at that time Sikkim chooses to be India and merged with India with all the conditions under article 37F after 35th Amendment so now seeing they calling our community as immigrants is something not digestible hence centre must review or revisit the merger condition.

Also Read: Sikkim's Nepali community being called foreigners is objectionable: Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj

"Remember Sikkim merged with India with certain merger conditions and Sikkim must never sign the Instrument of Accession," he added.

Elaborating more on it, MK Subba said, “Now, let’s come to the review part. The review comes under Article 137, but it’s very difficult because once the judgement is given by the Supreme court the chances of getting reviewed is less.”

Levying blame on the SKM supremo and current Chief Minister, Subba further said, “CM is just buying time, if he had the capacity to then why didn’t he do It before the passing of the judgement.”

Subba further stressed that SDF previously had prepared an affidavit which was supposed to be submitted to the Supreme court. He said, “SKM trashed our affidavit, if SKM government would have had read the affidavit and submitted it then this would not have happened”

In order of narration, Subba presented various Sikkim-India merger treaties, lighting thoughts on Article 371f.

He said, “We have given our country to the Union of India. Sikkim is a sensitive state, and Delhi is just 2000 km away from Nathula. We became a state under Article 2 of the Indian constitution also the small ‘f’ of Article 371 gives us special provisions, but this particular tag of foreigners to the Nepalis community of Sikkim is a threat to our identity of us.”

“SKM government is accountable for the mess, PS Tamang our chief minister already knew about the verdict. The CM, at one gathering, had narrated the same lines given in the judgement. Despite him knowing why didn’t he act?” questioned Subba.

Following the question and after levying the blames, SDF demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister immediately, “Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang should leave his office” Subba concluded.