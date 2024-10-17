Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba actively participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution today. Chaired by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the meeting served as an introductory session to outline critical subjects for future deliberations.

Expressing his thoughts on his role in the committee, Subba said, "I am honored to be a member of this significant committee, which addresses issues that are directly related to the daily lives and well-being of our people. Matters such as consumer protection, food security, and public distribution are critical to ensuring a just and equitable society. I look forward to contributing to meaningful discussions and advocating for policies that will benefit the citizens of our country."

Indra Hang Subba's involvement in the committee underscores his commitment to tackling pressing concerns affecting the livelihoods and quality of life of the public. His dedication aims to enhance access to essential services, ensuring that the needs of the citizens are prioritized effectively.

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