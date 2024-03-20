The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has formed a parliamentary board under the chairmanship of SDF chief Pawan Chamling.

This committee will be responsible for declaring candidates for the General Election 2024, which includes 32 Assembly Constituencies and a Parliamentary Constituency in the state of Sikkim.

The establishment of the committee is in accordance with Article 38 and other relevant provisions of the Constitution of the SDF.



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The party president has appointed 18 members to the board, including D. D. Bhutia, Hissey Lachungpa, KT Gyaltsen, PD Rai, OT Bhutia, Manita Pradhan, DB Thapa, Somnath Poudyal, Sonam Gyatso Lepcha, Neeru Sewa, Satish Mohan Pradhan, MK Subba, Bhaichung Bhutia, Sakun Gurung, Robin Tamang, Dr CB Chettri, Rikzing Norbu Dorjee Bhutia, and Bandhana Sharma.