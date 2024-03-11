The Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front party led by its chief Pawan Chamling took out a mega peace rally raising serious concern over the rising political violence in the state.

The rally began at the SDF party headquarters at Indira Bye Pass and ended at the District Administrative Centre. The main reason for the peace rally was a protest against the Melli attack on former Speaker KN Rai.

Pawan Chamling after the rally while addressing the media reiterated since the violence is increasing under the SKM rule and there is no guarantee election will be held peacefully hence we want the Government to usher in the President's Rule immediately so that the elections, that is around the corner, will be conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner as desired by the Election Commission of India.



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Also, they will raise the level of violence. This is their typical process and method. This gives further grounds to the Governor to use his special powers under 371 F (g) of the Constitution to bring in the President's rule.

We, further, reiterate that the Sikkim Democratic Front Party would like to maintain peace and law and order.

Chamling also demanded the arrest of the mastermind behind the KN Rai attack case even though all the seven prime accused have been arrested by the police.