The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) released its initial list of 6 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Monday.

Even though it was not official, they will be our candidates, said SDF party chief Pawan Chamling today after the peace rally.

The list includes SDF President Pawan Chamling, a five-time former Chief Minister and eight-time MLA, who will be contesting for the eighth time from Namchi-Singhithang, his home constituency.



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Chamling has continuously won this seat since 1985. In past elections, Chamling has also contested and won from Poklok-Kamrang and Rangang-Yangang.

Other candidates include Norzang Lepcha from Tunim Lingee, Hissey Lachungpa from Lachen Mangan, Gnawong Chopel Lepcha from Kabi Lungchok, Ashis Rai from Arithang, and Sonam Gyasto Lepcha from Dzongu.

The SDF aims to displace the PS Tamang-led SKM government, with Chamling seeking to break records by becoming the Chief Minister for a sixth term.