Sikkim Democratic Fund (SDF) on May 9 condemned the high-powered committee report and demanded to re-conduct the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) for the post of Under Secretary, Account Officer (AO), and Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP).

"It seems SPSC is incapable of conducting exams and they now decided all passed in prelims this was done just to hide their mistakes so if they are not capable then why do we need SPSC? We believe, they should take action and if they don't take any action, we can conclude that the SPSC exam was compromised,'' said SDF Spokesperson Rikzing Norbu Bhutia.

"We demand to re-conduct these exams, this is something not deserved but reserved seats. We also condemn the report on the same by the government and it is like a death certificate because this has an injustice to those who have work day and night. For them, it is a death certificate and a victory of injustice,'' he added.

He further said SPSC has already shown its incapability and now it should be conducted jointly with the help of UPSC.

The state-level recruitment for the said posts has been under scrutiny amid allegations of malpractice during the preliminary rounds of the examination.

Following this, the Sikkim government formed a high-powered committee in January this year, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, to investigate the issue and submit a report within 21 days.

Also read: Joint Action Council expresses frustration with Indian government over Sikkim's future and rights