To empower women entrepreneurs, the 'Didi Bahini Ko Foodcourt Mela' was inaugurated today at Parakha Block, under the 21-Gnathang Machong Constituency. The event was graced by Rajya Sabha MP D.T. Lepcha, and Area MLA Pamin Lepcha, who jointly opened the foodcourt aimed at promoting local women entrepreneurs.

Organized by the Block Development Society (BDS) of Parakha with support from the Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) under the Sikkim State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), the mela provides a platform for women to showcase their talents, products, and entrepreneurial ventures.

During the event, both dignitaries visited various stalls and interacted with local entrepreneurs, understanding their challenges and products. Shri D.T. Lepcha praised the efforts of the BDS, Ward Development Society (WDS), and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in fostering community growth. He announced the renaming of the foodcourt to 'Bhetghat Bazar,' with plans for a weekly market to further support local businesses.

The event also honored the former Block Development Officer (BDO) and recognized the land donor who contributed to the establishment of the food court. Attendees included key officials such as Smt. Laden Lhamu Bhutia, Honourable Zilla Adhakshya, and Smt. Radha Pradhan, CEO of SRLM.

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