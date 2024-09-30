The District Level Monitoring Committee of Pakyong, under the leadership of Additional District Collector (ADC) Mr. Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, conducted its routine bimonthly inspection of the Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Limited (MBPCL) Hydropower Project in Rangpo. The review aimed to assess the safety protocols in place to protect both the public and their property while ensuring the operational integrity of the plant.

The primary goal of the inspection was to evaluate potential safety hazards at the hydropower facility and assess the effectiveness of existing safety mechanisms. The team, composed of key officials from various departments, also made recommendations for improving public safety and enhancing the plant’s safety protocols.

Accompanying ADC Bhutia on the inspection were notable district officials, including Mr. D.B. Subba, Superintendent Engineer of the Water Resources Department; Mr. Thendup Lepcha, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rangpo; Ms. Panu Hangma Khewa, Divisional Engineer of the Power Department; Ms. Prakriti Pradhan, Senior Geologist from the Mines and Geology Department; Mr. T.K. Chettri, District Planning Officer (DPO) of Pakyong; Mr. Nilkantha Bhandari, Block Development Officer (BDO) Duga; and Mr. Navin Gurung, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). Representatives from other line departments, alongside officials from MBPCL, were also present during the comprehensive review.

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The inspection team conducted a thorough examination of key operational areas, including the powerhouse and the switchyard, scrutinizing the safety measures currently in place. MBPCL officials provided detailed briefings on the technical aspects of the plant's machinery and operational processes, ensuring the committee had a clear understanding of the site's infrastructure and safety provisions.

During the visit, ADC Bhutia engaged with the MBPCL staff, seeking clarification on the functionality of the machinery and their adherence to safety standards. He emphasized the importance of public safety awareness, recommending the initiation of educational programs in collaboration with local authorities to inform residents about potential hazards. Additionally, he stressed the necessity of installing clearer signage around the facility, ensuring the availability of sirens, and enhancing access to medical assistance in case of emergencies.

The committee also reviewed the progress of corrective measures suggested during their previous inspection, ensuring that steps to mitigate earlier concerns had been adequately implemented.

The bimonthly inspection reflects the committee’s commitment to maintaining stringent safety standards at the hydropower facility, with a focus on safeguarding the surrounding community.