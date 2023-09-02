The Sikkim Veterinary Association (SVA) on September 2 extended its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, for the appointment of Dr. Sharman Rai as Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) department.

This decision is welcomed by the entire veterinary fraternity in Sikkim with great enthusiasm and optimism for the career progression prospects of veterinary professionals and the overall development of animal healthcare services and livestock and poultry husbandry in the state.

It may have to be mentioned here that Dr. Sharman Rai is the senior most technical officer of the department with over 31 years of distinguished service record and loads of experience having worked under different cells of the department.

''With his appointment, the Sikkim Veterinary Association is committed to working closely with the new secretary, towards effective implementation of the schemes and programs as envisioned by the Government for augmenting the livelihood of the livestock and poultry farmers of the state,'' SVA said in an official statement.

''Furthermore, the Sikkim Veterinary Association also expresses its sincere gratitude to the state government for the recent cadre review of the AH&VS services which has paved the way for assured employment opportunities to our Adhoc V.Os and other veterinary graduates,'' the statement added.

In addition, the association is also appreciative of the kind gesture of the Chief Minister to enhance the Non-practicing Allowance (NPA) on a percentage basis as in the case of other states of the country which was recently pronounced at Jorethang Public ground on Gwala Diwas held on 1st July 2023.

Besides this, the executive body of the Sikkim Veterinary Association for and on behalf of the AH&VS department has also lauded the exemplary contribution of the outgoing Secretary Dr. P Senthil Kumar (IFS) who was instrumental in taking the department to a higher level of success under the leadership and guidance of the Minister AH&VS department, Lok Nath Sharma.



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