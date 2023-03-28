Sikkim Police on March 28 apprehended a drug peddler at midnight near Luing garden, Reshithang in Gangtok, said an official.

The peddler was identified as Suraj Pradhan alias Salman and was arrested after the police intercepted a car near Luing Garden around 12:00 am.

During the search, contraband substances, including Brown Sugar, Cough Syrup, tablets, and capsules were also seized.

''Suraj has been booked under the Sikkim Anti Drugs Act (SADA) and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases in the past,'' said the police official while speaking to media.

He further informed that the peddler was involved in the business of Drug peddling for nearly two decades.

''Despite several arrests, he managed to get bail by the court,'' he added.

Police also said that the accused was under the radar of the Sadar Police Team for the past four months, however, he managed to escape before he could be apprehended.

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