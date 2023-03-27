A coordination meeting was held at Garib Uthan Bhawan, Jorethang, by the Cheli Morcha leaders of Geyzing, Soreng and Namchi districts in Sikkim on March 27.

Several issues faced by the women of Sikkim were raised during the discussions and ideas were also shared regarding the functioning of the frontal organization.

Some of the issues raised were the various laws that are being brought into the state by the SKM government, diluting Article 371F and the special protection and status of the state under the Constitution of India.

Issues were also raised regarding how the current government, without fulfilling any of the pre-election promises, are banking on luring votes with handouts which are bound to be a big failure.

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The work done by the SDF government and party with regard to the women’s empowerment movement in Sikkim was also raised from the provision of 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj, 33 per cent reservation in jobs and higher education, ensuring that women are represented in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and cabinet, Prerna Yojana, Sikkim Succession Act 2008 and so on.

It was also stressed that though the SKM government is promoting the AMA Yojana as a scheme to provide support to mothers, they are conveniently forgetting that before the 2019 elections and in their manifesto as well, the SKM government had promised 5 lakhs to all mothers of Sikkim in 5 years.

Furthermore, the AMA scheme has several criteria such as not having a government job in the family which bars many mothers from being able to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The vote of thanks was given by Shobana Rai, District Convenor, Cheli Morcha.

The meeting was attended by the Convenors and Vice Convenors of all constituencies. The meeting was chaired by Dr Neeru Sewa, Sr VP, Cheli Morcha Manita Manger, VP Organization, Rinchen Lhamu, Secretary East, Cheli Morcha and Indra Pradhan, Cheli Convenor East was also present at the meeting.

The program was conducted by Bhimshila Rai, a CEC member, and the welcome speech was given by Smt Bandhana Rai, Cheli Convenor South District. After the opening remarks, the floor was opened for discussion.