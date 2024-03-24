On the occasion of World TB Day 2024, the Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum, a community-based organisation, has urged the Department of Health & Family Welfare to initiate the 3HP treatment regimen to address latent TB infection (LTBI) among people living with HIV, children under 5, and other vulnerable populations.

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria, is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs. LTBI, a type of TB, can progress to active disease when the body's immune system is compromised, such as in people living with HIV.

Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment (TPT) is an effective method to treat LTBI during its latent period. The World Health Organisation suggests a variety of TPT regimens, with isoniazid (H) being the most widely used. However, the 3HP regimen, a 12-week course of rifapentine-isoniazid, is recommended by the National TB Elimination Program and is more effective than the longer IPT regimen.

Despite its effectiveness, 3HP is not widely available in India, making preventive therapy crucial in the TB elimination program. The Sikkim Drug Users’ Forum has called upon the NTEP and the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Sikkim, to make 3HP readily available at the TB and ART Center to achieve the goal of TB elimination in India by 2025.

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