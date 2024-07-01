Literary stalwart Dup Tshering Lepcha has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Bhanu Puraskar 2024 by the Nepali Sahitya Sammelan Sikkim.

The announcement was made by Hari Dhungel, President of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad.

The Bhanu Puraskar, a highlight of the annual Bhanu Jayanti celebrations is scheduled to be conferred upon Lepcha during the grand event on July 13, 2024. This accolade recognizes Lepcha's contributions to literature reflecting his dedication and impact on the Nepali language and culture in the region.

Bhanu Jayanti, celebrated worldwide by the Nepalese community on July 13, commemorates the birth anniversary of the great poet Bhanubhakta Acharya, revered as the adikavi for his seminal contributions to the Nepali language.

Known as the adikavi, Bhanubhakta Acharya is celebrated for his enduring legacy, which resonates among Nepalese both within India and across the globe.



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