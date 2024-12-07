The Block Administrative Centre (BAC) Soreng launched its citizen-centric e-services initiative, a step towards making Soreng an e-district.

The programme was organized at the Rurban Complex by Soreng and Chumbung BACs, with Soreng-Chakung MLA Aditya Golay (Tamang) gracing the event as the chief guest.

Also present were key officials, including Zilla Panchayat members, Panchayat Presidents, ADC (Development) Gaayas Pega, DPO Kumar Subba, BDOs RK Gurung (Chumbung) and Paru Hang Subba (Soreng), as well as other officials and beneficiaries.



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In his address, MLA Golay expressed his gratitude for the progress Soreng has made and commended the efforts of the District Administrative Centre in turning Soreng into an e-district. Highlighting the significance of the e-services programme, he pointed out that it aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) to offer seamless online services, reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices physically. He also mentioned that upcoming innovations in the health and IT sectors would further support this transformation.

The e-services portal, accessible at https://sso.sikkim.gov.in, was introduced by AD (IT), who outlined the benefits of transparency, convenience and sustainability offered by the initiative.

The event also featured the distribution of e-certificates to two applicants, along with the inauguration of two houses under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY) by the MLA.