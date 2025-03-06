The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gangtok, has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 65.46 crore in connection with the misappropriation and laundering of funds from the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) by Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, former General Manager (Operations) of SBS.

The attached properties include residential buildings and land parcels located in Deorali, Syari, Ranipool, and Penlong in Sikkim, along with bank balances and fixed deposits held in the names of Lepcha and his family members.

The action has been taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.



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The case revolves around alleged financial irregularities and fund diversion within SBS, where Lepcha is accused of embezzling significant sums during his tenure.

The ED’s action marks a crucial step in recovering misappropriated public funds and ensuring accountability in financial institutions.

Further investigations are underway as authorities continue to trace and recover additional assets linked to the scam.