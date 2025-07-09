Sikkim records worst monsoon shortfall in five years with 35% rainfall deficit

Sikkim is currently experiencing its most severe monsoon shortfall in five years, with a staggering 35% rainfall deficit recorded between June 1 and July 8, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Gangtok.

GN Raha, Director of the Meteorological Centre Gangtok, revealed that five of the six districts in the Himalayan state have reported deficient rainfall. The alarming decline has sparked concerns over agricultural output, drinking water availability, and overall environmental sustainability.

The data, released by the IMD, indicates that Gyalshing district has been the worst affected, registering a 49% deficit in rainfall. It is followed by Gangtok with a 37% shortfall, Mangan at 34%, Pakyong at 23%, and Namchi at 20%. Only Soreng district reported rainfall within the “normal” range, showing a 13% departure from the average.



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This significant deviation marks a sharp reversal from the previous four years, during which Sikkim consistently recorded either normal or excess rainfall. According to historical data from the IMD, 2024 witnessed a 68% excess in rainfall, while 2023, 2022, and 2021 saw surpluses of 18%, 44%, and 15%, respectively.

Experts warn that the ongoing rainfall deficit could severely impact agriculture, water resources, and the state’s fragile mountain ecosystem. With rainfall levels plummeting to their lowest in half a decade, urgent attention is being called for to mitigate the socio-environmental consequences of this year’s deficient monsoon.