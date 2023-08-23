The Judicial Enquiry Commission, headed by Justice N K Jain, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, has asked the witnesses to appear before them and give inputs pertaining to the death of Padam Gurung in Namchi, said an official statement on August 23.

Presently, the enquiry going on and the statement of a number of witnesses have been taken into the record.

''Justice N.K. Jain is stationed at PWD Guest House, Namchi till 28th August, 2023. All the concerned person(s) are hereby requested to appear before the commission on or before 28th August 2023 to give any such evidence, oral or documentary in connection with a case of Late Padam Gurung,'' an official notification read.

The notification further said that on August 28, there will be no further sitting of the commission at Namchi or at any place in Sikkim for the purpose of inquiry in the matter and no complaint will be entertained thereafter.

''The commission shall thereafter prepare a report which will be submitted to the Government at the earliest and not later than the given time,'' it added.

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