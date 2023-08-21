In a tragic turn of events, a Sikkim state-run bus met with an accident with a goods carrier at Topakhani tunnel at around 8 am in the morning hours of August 21.

As per sources, the bus bearing the registration number SK-01-B0027 was carrying passengers of Dongeythang (Khamdong)- Gangtok.

Meanwhile, the leg of the bus driver has been severely injured and has been referred to Manipal Hospital for better treatment.



Also Read: Sikkim: Major road accident in Bardang, no casualties reported

Most of the passengers have sustained minor injuries and are at District Hospital, Singtam for necessary treatment.

Earlier on August 17, a major road accident has been reported from the Bardang area of the Northeastern state of Sikkim.

According to sources, one passenger bus and Tata Sumo (service taxi) head-on collision at the National Highway 10 road led to the tragedy injuring passengers.

Sources also claimed that all injured passengers were taken to Singtam Dist Hospital.