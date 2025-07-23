Sikkim faces 29% rainfall deficit this monsoon, says IMD report

Sikkim is witnessing a significantly deficient monsoon this year, with rainfall levels falling well below the seasonal average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported.

According to the latest data released on Wednesday, the state has recorded 561.3 mm of rainfall from June 1 to July 23—29% less than the normal average of 793.1 mm for the same period. This shortfall has sparked growing concern among farmers, particularly in the context of agriculture and water resource management.

District-wise data revealed widespread deficits. Gyalshing reported the highest rainfall shortfall at 44%, with only 453.5 mm received against the normal 814.5 mm. Gangtok recorded 691.6 mm, 35% below the average of 1,056.9 mm, while Pakyong saw a 22% deficit, receiving 590.5 mm. Even Mangan, which witnessed the highest 24-hour rainfall of 21.1 mm, still fell short by 28%.



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Dr. GN Raha, Director of IMD Gangtok, expressed concern over the deficit, noting that the lack of rain poses a serious threat to agriculture in the state. “This is a crucial period for agricultural activities in Sikkim. Due to the prolonged shortage of rainfall, many paddy fields have dried up, and water sources are depleting. Even if it rains in the coming days, it will not be sufficient to meet the season’s requirements,” he said.

The rainfall deficiency, he warned, could have far-reaching impacts on the state’s agricultural productivity and water availability, affecting both irrigation and drinking water supplies.