The Rangpo Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter over a period of two years.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint from the Childline Unit, Pakyong District, which was counseling the 15-year-old girl after receiving a tip-off regarding child neglect and abuse.

During counseling, the victim revealed that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by her biological father in 2022 and 2023, beginning when she was just 13 years old.

The girl also disclosed that her father had attempted penetrative assault multiple times, including one incident where he inserted his finger into her private parts.

Despite her mother threatening to report the abuse, no action was taken at the time.



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