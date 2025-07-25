Sikkim: Father jumps into river with infant daughter in Gyalshing

A 32-year-old man reportedly jumped off a bridge into the Rangit River with his seven-month-old daughter in his arms in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the shocking act took place in the morning, prompting immediate response from police teams stationed at Geyzing and Legship. A joint search and rescue operation was swiftly launched in the river, with assistance from local organisations and volunteers.

Authorities said the motive behind the tragic act remains unclear. “A preliminary investigation has been initiated, but we are yet to determine the exact reasons that led to this incident,” said a police official involved in the case.

As of now, both the man and the infant remain untraceable. Search efforts continued late into the evening, and police are appealing to the public for any leads that could assist in the operation.



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