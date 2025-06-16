A long-standing relationship ended in violence and death at Lower Mangzing in South Sikkim late Saturday night. A 30-year-old man, Anjal Rai, was brutally killed outside the house of his former partner, Passang Lhamu Sherpa, after allegedly attacking her with a sharp weapon. Two persons — a 60-year-old father and a juvenile boy — have been arrested for his death.

According to an FIR lodged at around 12:05 am on June 15 by Lakmit Lepcha, a local resident and eyewitness, the incident unfolded around 11:00 pm on June 14. She stated that while Anjal Rai was speaking on his phone outside her home, he was suddenly attacked by Tenzing Sherpa, the father of the woman, and 15-year-old Rohan Chettri, who is now in juvenile custody. The attackers allegedly used an iron rod and a partially burnt wooden log to assault Rai, who collapsed at the scene and was later found dead, covered in blood.

What began as an apparent murder soon revealed a complex backstory. Preliminary police investigation uncovered that earlier that evening, Anjal Rai had gone to the house of Passang Lhamu Sherpa, his partner of over nine years. Allegedly armed with a khukuri (a traditional Nepali blade), he broke open her door and attacked her, leaving her with multiple injuries. Passang reportedly screamed for help, prompting her father and a nearby juvenile to rush to her aid.

Following the assault, Anjal Rai is believed to have followed her outside and was talking on his phone when he was intercepted and beaten by the two accused. The victim Passang, was rushed to Yangang Primary Health Centre, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The police immediately registered Yangang PS Case No. 02/2025, dated June 15, under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The case was taken up for thorough investigation. Police confirmed that the murder weapon and other relevant exhibits were collected from the crime scene in the presence of two independent witnesses. An inquest over the deceased’s body was carried out at the spot by SDM/Yangang in the presence of the legal guardian and local witnesses, and the body was sent for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

During questioning, the complainant and her friend Pritika Rai, who witnessed the aftermath, confirmed that they were in their prayer room using their mobile phones when they heard the noise and rushed out to see Anjal lying motionless. It was also confirmed by several sources that Anjal Rai had grown suspicious in recent months, believing that Passang Lhamu Sherpa was involved in a new relationship, which may have fueled his violent actions.

The police have since arrested Tenzing Sherpa and taken the juvenile into protective custody, both after informing their legal guardians. While the murder appears to have been a spontaneous act of defence following an attack, the law will determine whether the retaliation qualifies as justified or excessive.

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