The Federation of Consumers Association of Sikkim (FCAS) has successfully observed National Consumer Day with the theme of "Effective Disposal of Cases in Consumer Commission", under the aegis Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Sikkim at Yangang Bazzar of Namchi District.

A consumer rights awareness campaign was initiated all over the town and in the nearby villages by distributing booklets and flyers to the public of the region and pasting posters in the different shops by the members and the volunteers of the Federation.

Vice President of FCAS Srijana Karka delivered the speech on Consumer Rights to the public present at the event arena.

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In the meantime members of the Federation interacted with the consumers of the area and guided them through the process to make consumer complaints in State Consumer Helpline no. 03592-202675 and through the online portal www.edaakhil.nic.in.

At the end of the program, the President of FCAS, Suresh K. Lama along with members handed over 5 cartons of Toiletry items to the Pathing landslide victims on behalf of the Federation.

The day-long event was also supported by Yangang Bazzar Development Committee. Dilli Ram Gurung, President of Sripatam Gagyong GPU graced the occasion as a Chief Guest and Damber Singh Chettri, Panchayat Mangli ward, Miss Suk Maya Limboo, Panchayat Upper Sripatam, Sonam Tshering Bhutia, President and Bikrant Rai of Yangang Bazzar Development Committee attended as special guests.