Sikkim finalises ethnographic reports of 12 communities for ST status

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday chaired the final review meeting of the State High Level Committee (SHLC) tasked with preparing ethnographic reports on 12 left out communities seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The meeting, held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok, marked a crucial step forward in the state government’s efforts to secure long-pending tribal recognition for these communities.

The 12 communities under consideration are Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Khas, Kirat Rai, Kirat Dewan Yakha, Majhi, Mangar, Newar, Sanyasi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), and Thami. Their histories, cultural practices, and identities have now been comprehensively documented for the first time in a consolidated government-backed effort.

The SHLC was formed late last year and is chaired by Anthropological Survey of India Director BV Sharma, with Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Mahendra P Lama serving as Vice-Chairman. The committee has spent months conducting field research, community consultations, and institutional reviews to meet all parameters set by central authorities.



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“Today, I chaired the final review meeting on the ethnographic reports of 12 left out communities of Sikkim at Samman Bhawan,” CM Tamang shared on social media. He said these reports aim to meet every criterion for ST inclusion and respond to all previous queries raised by the Centre.

Calling the documentation a “living testament to our collective heritage,” the Chief Minister said the reports would be finalised and submitted to the Government of India soon, triggering the formal process of recognition. He expressed confidence that the inclusion will soon become a reality, aligning with Sikkim’s long-standing aspiration and the national vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The demand for ST status for these 12 communities has been one of the most pressing socio-political issues in Sikkim. The state government’s latest move has renewed hope among these communities and marked a significant milestone in the journey toward inclusion and equity.