In response to the dissemination of derogatory content targeting the daughters of Sikkim, the Sukhim Mulbasi Surakshak Sangathan has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a Facebook user operating under the alias "Amazing Fact."

The Sangathan lodged the FIR at the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok, Sikkim, demanding legal action against the individual responsible for spreading false and demeaning information.

The incriminating content, disseminated through the Facebook page titled "Amazing Fact," purportedly defames the reputation of Sikkim's daughters by making baseless and derogatory remarks. Allegations include claims that Sikkimese girls entice men from other states for marriage and that the state itself encourages such behaviour.



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In the filed complaint, the Sangathan has provided evidence in the form of a video shared on the aforementioned Facebook page.

The video contains inflammatory statements asserting that Sikkim is a place where women actively seek relationships with men from outside the state painting a distorted and offensive portrayal of Sikkimese culture and values.