A devastating fire broke out at a spa located in the Fortune Complex in Surat on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two women from Sikkim. The victims, identified as Benu Hungma Limboo (30) and Manisha (24), lost their lives after inhaling toxic smoke from the fire, which caused asphyxiation.

According to reports, the two women were found in the bathroom of the spa, their faces severely burnt from the intense smoke and flames. The fire, which occurred around midday, also left three other women trapped in the building. However, they were able to escape the blaze, with the victims reportedly locking themselves inside the bathroom in a desperate attempt to find safety.

This is a developing story. More details awaited



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